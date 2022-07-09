Pilgrims perform final haj rituals as Muslims worldwide mark Eid Al Adha

Pilgrims performed one of the final rites of Haj on Saturday as Muslims worldwide marked the start of Eid Al Adha.
On Saturday morning, July 9, Pilgrims returned to the Grand Mosque in Makkah from Muzdalifah plains to perform Eid prayers and start the Jamarat — the symbolic stoning of the devil.
Jamarat will continue over the next three days. After the first stoning ritual, pilgrims cut or trim their hair before sacrificing an animal, then they sacrifice the sacrificial animal, before heading to Makkah to perform the Tawaf al-Ifadah, and then return to Mina to spend the night there for the rest of the days of Tashreeq.
Extraordinary measures
This year’s pilgrimage was distinguished by exceptional health measures in light of the arrival of pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, as health and medical teams spread everywhere inside Makkah and the holy sites.
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) stated that the movement of pilgrims was smooth, amid efforts made by the various authorities concerned with Haj affairs in order to serve the pilgrims and help them perform their rituals in peace and safety.
The General Authority for Statistics announced on, Friday, that the total number of pilgrims for this year amounted to 899,353 pilgrims, of whom 779,919 came from outside the Kingdom. Among the total number of pilgrims, the number of women reached 412,895.
In 2019, about 2.5 million Muslims from all over the world participated in the Haj rituals. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 forced the Saudi authorities to reduce the numbers significantly, as 60,000 citizens and residents participated in it in 2021.
This year’s Haj is for the age group less than 65 years, with the requirement to complete immunization with basic doses of COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health.
The pilgrimage to Makkah is one of the five pillars of Islam, and it is considered obligatory for Muslims to perform it at least once during their lifetime if they can afford it.