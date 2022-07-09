Pilgrims perform final haj rituals as Muslims worldwide mark Eid Al Adha

Pilgrims performed one of the final rites of Haj on Saturday as Muslims worldwide marked the start of Eid Al Adha.

On Saturday morning, July 9, Pilgrims returned to the Grand Mosque in Makkah from Muzdalifah plains to perform Eid prayers and start the Jamarat — the symbolic stoning of the devil.

Jamarat will continue over the next three days. After the first stoning ritual, pilgrims cut or trim their hair before sacrificing an animal, then they sacrifice the sacrificial animal, before heading to Makkah to perform the Tawaf al-Ifadah, and then return to Mina to spend the night there for the rest of the days of Tashreeq.

Hujjaj continue to perform Tawaaf Al Ifaadah

Extraordinary measures

This year’s pilgrimage was distinguished by exceptional health measures in light of the arrival of pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, as health and medical teams spread everywhere inside Makkah and the holy sites.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) stated that the movement of pilgrims was smooth, amid efforts made by the various authorities concerned with Haj affairs in order to serve the pilgrims and help them perform their rituals in peace and safety.

The General Authority for Statistics announced on, Friday, that the total number of pilgrims for this year amounted to 899,353 pilgrims, of whom 779,919 came from outside the Kingdom. Among the total number of pilgrims, the number of women reached 412,895.

In 2019, about 2.5 million Muslims from all over the world participated in the Haj rituals. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 forced the Saudi authorities to reduce the numbers significantly, as 60,000 citizens and residents participated in it in 2021.

This year’s Haj is for the age group less than 65 years, with the requirement to complete immunization with basic doses of COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health.

The pilgrimage to Makkah is one of the five pillars of Islam, and it is considered obligatory for Muslims to perform it at least once during their lifetime if they can afford it.

Here’s a look at how Muslims celebrate Eid Al Adha across the globe

Worshippers perform Eid Al Adha prayers in Grand Mosque, Makkah on Saturday, July 9. (Photo: SPA)

Muslim worshipers offer Eid Al Adha prayers next to the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo: Palinfo/Twitter)

Worshippers offer Eid Al Adha prayers in Shali, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Grozny, the capital of Chechen Republic, Russia, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo: AP/Musa Sadulayev)

Muslims gather for prayers to celebrate Eid Al Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, which commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s faith, in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, July, 9, 2022. (Photo: AP/Sayyid Abdul Azim)

Muslim pilgrims walk to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, during the last rite of the annual haj, and the first day of Eid Al Adha, in Mina near the city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo: AP/Amr Nabil)

A Taliban fighter stands guard as Afghan Muslim devotees offer their Eid Al Adha prayers at Shah-e-Do Shamshira mosque in Kabul. (Photo: AFP)

An aerial photograph shows people attending Eid Al-Adha prayer in Tanah Datar district, West Sumatra, Indonesia. (Photo: AA)