Pilgrims struggle for accommodation as Mantralaya sees heavy rush

Mantralaya: Despite continuous rains in the region, thousands of devotees are flocking to the famous Mantralaya shrine, leading to an unprecedented rush and a severe shortage of accommodation facilities. The growing influx of pilgrims has resulted in nearly 3,000 rooms in lodges, hotels and guest houses around the temple town being fully occupied.

With most accommodation facilities booked out, devotees are finding it increasingly difficult to secure even basic lodging arrangements. Many pilgrims arriving without prior reservations are being forced to wait for long hours or search extensively for available rooms.

The management of the revered Mutt has made alternative arrangements by opening Kalyana Mantapas and other community halls for devotees. However, the overwhelming number of visitors has exceeded the available capacity, leaving many with no option but to spend the night within the temple premises.

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Scenes of devotees resting in open corridors, waiting areas and other spaces inside the Mutt campus have become common over the past few days. Families, senior citizens and children can be seen sleeping on mats and blankets spread across the premises as they struggle to find accommodation.

The heavy rush is being attributed to the ongoing auspicious period, weekend holidays and the unwavering faith of devotees who continue to visit the shrine despite adverse weather conditions. Temple authorities have appealed to visitors to plan their trips in advance and make accommodation bookings before arriving in Mantralaya.

Meanwhile, allegations have surfaced against some private lodge owners, who are reportedly taking advantage of the situation by charging exorbitant rates from devotees. Several pilgrims have complained that room tariffs have increased significantly due to the sudden spike in demand.

The reported overcharging has triggered resentment among devotees, who have urged authorities to monitor accommodation providers and prevent exploitation. With the rush expected to continue over the coming days, authorities are considering additional arrangements to ensure that pilgrims are not inconvenienced during their visit to the holy town.