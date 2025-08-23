Pillars demarcated for Darulshifa-Falaknuma stretch of Old City metro

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail work for the Old City corridor has gained pace, with pillars being marked along the Darulshifa–Falaknuma stretch.

Authorities will determine the strength of soils 8 meters around the markings through geotechnical investigations and also check for underground utilities like water pipes, sewerage lines, stormwater drains, and overhead electrical lines and move them as necessary.

The 7.5 km stretch is an extension of the Green Line going from MGBS to Chandrayangutta. Four stations have been proposed for the stretch, namely Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda and Falaknuma.

The route has been planned to pass through Darulshifa – Puranihaveli – Etebarchowk – Alijakotla – Mir Momin Daira – Haribowli – Shalibanda – Shamsheergunj – Aliabad and end at Falaknuma Metro Rail station.

Also Read Hyderabad metro works in Old City gain pace

The number of affected properties has been reduced to 900 from 1,100 through engineering redesign and route realignment. Special focus is being given to ensure no religious or heritage structures are affected in either road widening or metro rail construction.

About 412 properties had been compensated, with 380 fully demolished. Meanwhile, Rs 360 crore has been released to the owners.

The MGBS–Chandrayangutta section is viewed as a milestone towards connecting Hyderabad’s Old City with the broader metropolitan network, enhancing connectivity and decongesting the region.



