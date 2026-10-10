Pinarayi Vijayan driven around for hours, denied medicine: CPI(M)

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Saturday, October 10, alleged that former Keralam chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was taken on ride in a police vehicle in Delhi for several hours after being detained during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, without being allowed to take his medicines on time.

In a video shared on social media, Brittas said the police have failed to consider the age and health condition of Vijayan, an 82-year-old veteran communist leader, while handling him after the detention.

"After holding us at Chhatrasal Stadium for 30–45 minutes, the Delhi Police have put us back in the jeep and taken us away again , we don't even know where! If this is how a former CM is treated, what will be the situation of the common man in this country?"#gyaneshkmuarresign… pic.twitter.com/yn2hIJyPdh — John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) October 10, 2026

Brittas said Vijayan, former minister K N Balagopal and he were detained near Kerala House after they came out to protest against Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

They were then put in a Mahindra Bolero vehicle that continued moving around Delhi for several hours, he alleged.

“We have been asking them what their intention is for quite a long time. Comrade Vijayan is one of India’s most senior political leaders. He has several health issues and needs to take his medicine on time. However, they are not ready to show us even a basic level of courtesy,” Brittas said.

He said the three leaders were taken around the streets of Delhi from 10.30 am to 2.20 pm before being shifted to Mandir Marg police station.

Speaking to the media after reaching the police station, Brittas said Vijayan was tired and experiencing discomfort due to health issues.

“We were put in a small car and made to travel through the streets of Delhi for several hours. He is a senior citizen and a top politician in the country. They behaved very badly with us,” Brittas said.

"The Delhi Police are behaving without basic courtesy. We have now been brought to Chhatrasal Stadium; they brought us here after driving us around all of Delhi for about an hour."#gyaneshkumarresign #delhipolice #delhi #jantharmanthar pic.twitter.com/ivh3rUqTlB — John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) October 10, 2026

He said that police personnel, after noticing Vijayan’s condition, went out to arrange food for him.

Later, Vijayan’s security guard went to Kerala House to bring food, he said.

Brittas said the leaders had repeatedly requested the police to shift them to a lock-up instead of making them travel around in the vehicle for an extended period.

CPI (M) condemns police’s actions

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader M B Rajesh condemned the Delhi Police action, describing it as unlawful and inhumane.

Speaking to reporters, Rajesh said Vijayan, along with Balagopal and Brittas, had been taken around the streets of Delhi for four hours without being brought to a police station.

He questioned the legal basis for keeping the detained leaders in a moving vehicle for such a long period.

“The 82-year-old leader was not provided even food and water during the period. The manner in which he was treated could endanger his life,” he alleged.

He described the incident as unlawful detention and said the CPI(M) would organise protests in Keralam against the Delhi Police action.

Kerala CM condemns Pinarayi’s detention

Chief Minister V D Satheesan also condemned the action and said that he was deeply concerned by Vijayan’s arbitrary detention by Delhi Police.

Deeply concerned and strongly condemn the arbitrary detention of Shri Pinarayi Vijayan (Leader of Opposition, Keralam) by the Delhi Police.



He is currently being held at Mandir Marg Police Station. On my instructions, the Chief Secretary, Keralam and the Resident Commissioner… — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) October 10, 2026

“He is currently being held at Mandir Marg Police Station. On my instructions, the Chief Secretary, Keralam, and the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi are in direct contact with Delhi Police authorities to coordinate all necessary steps for his immediate release,” he said in a post on X.

(With inputs from PTI.)

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