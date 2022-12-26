Pinarayi Vijayan to meet PM Modi on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discuss a few contentious issues, including the now kept in abeyance K-Rail project.

Vijayan will arrive at the national capital on Monday on a two-day trip. Apart from meeting the Prime Minister, he will also take part in the party’s politburo meeting.

The other issue which he will be presented before Modi is a favourable consideration of the buffer zone norm where it has been regulated that a one kilometre around forests and wild life sanctuaries should be maintained.

Another issue is with regards to a generous approach to Kerala’s financial needs as it is now precariously placed with a huge public debt.