Pinarayi Vijayan visits UAE ahead of Kerala Week at Dubai Expo

On Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flew to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of the Kerala week at the India Pavilion at Dubai expo 2020.

On his way back from the United States of America (USA) where the minister underwent medical treatment, Vijayan stopped in Dubai. Dr Aman Puri, India’s consul general in Dubai, welcomed him at Dubai International Airport.

The CM is all set to relax for a few days, accompanied by his wife Kamala and a top bureaucrat. The chief minister’s formal activities in Abu Dhabi will begin on Monday, according to the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

During his tour, he is expected to meet with top officials from several emirates. The exact details, however, are still to be released.

Kerala week at the India Pavilion at Dubai expo 2020

On February 4, Vijayan will inaugurate the Kerala Week at Expo in the India Pavilion. Following the inaugural session at the conference hall in the evening, there will be a cultural event at the India Pavilion amphitheatre from 6 pm to 9 pm with performances from Kerala.

The chief minister will speak at an investors’ meeting on February 5th, hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industrial (FICCI), India’s industry partner at Expo, and the Kerala government.

According to FICCI, this would be followed by a NORKA (Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs) session with a diaspora gathering at Al Nasr Leisure Land in Dubai at 6 pm. The number of participants will be limited to 1000 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kerala Week, which runs till February 10, will showcase various aspects of the state including its tourism and business opportunities.

The UAE is home to an estimated 1 million Indians from Kerala. The state shares warm ties with the UAE and there have been several high-profile visits of the UAE leaders to Kerala and vice versa. The chief minister has visited the UAE three times after assuming office in his first term as the chief minister in 2016.