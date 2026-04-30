Pipeline leak under railway track disrupts water supply in Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: A drinking water pipeline leak located beneath the Dayanand Nagar railway track in Malkajgiri was repaired after several complaints.

Locals spotted the leakage between the tracks and immediately informed the Water Board. Soon after, officials conducted an inspection and found the leak was from the Water Board’s main pipeline during the morning supply, and continued leakage could weaken the railway tracks.

The water supply was stopped, and repair work began. This disrupted the supply to the Vani Nagar and Bhavani Nagar areas.

Also Read Hyderabad to face 24-hour water supply disruption from May 2

Digging revealed a 300 mm MS carrier pipe and an 800 mm casing pipe at a depth of about 20 feet near the railway track. However, the presence of a heavy thrust block posed challenges for the repair work.

It was decided that replacing the 300 mm MS carrier pipe with a new one would be a permanent solution and the cost is estimated to be around Rs 48 lakh.

Authorities assured that efforts are underway to complete the work at the earliest and restore full water supply.