Hyderabad: Pir Dawood Ali Gailani, the descendant of revered Sufi saint Shaykh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, popularly known as Ghouse-e-Azam, passed away late on Saturday night in Istanbul, Turkey.

Pir Salman has several followers in the city.

Pir Dawood was the eldest son of Pir Salman Al Gailani. They are said to be a descendants of the grandsons of Prophet Muhammad.

Pir Gailani, who is the great grandson of Pir Ibrahim al Gailani traces his lineage to Iraq.