Pista House files complaints against YouTubers, bloggers for ‘misinformation’

Hyderabad: Pista House, on Sunday, August 18, filed a police complaint against certain YouTubers and food bloggers for allegedly spreading misinformation about its chain of restaurants.

Its chairman, Mohammed Abdul Majeed, met Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand and urged him to take strict action against social media personalities who posted content to tarnish Pista House’s image.

GHMC raids 25 Pista House outlets

Nearly a week ago, the GHMC food safety wing conducted surprise inspections at 25 Pista House outlets across Greater Hyderabad and found several grave food safety violations, including wet and slippery kitchen floors, stagnant water, broken tiles and patchy walls, uncovered dustbins, unhygienic washing areas and oily chimneys and housefly infestation.

The food storage room had dim lights, the cold room temperature was not maintained and the refrigerators were not cleaned well.

Reports are misleading: Pista House releases video

On August 14, Pista House’s chairman released a video statement alleging that certain YouTubers and food bloggers were spreading fake news, while admitting that food safety inspections had been taking place across its outlets.

“The food department inspections are a routine checkup. We rectified the concerns flagged by the officials. However, post this, certain social media personalities posted articles stating that rats and cockroaches were found and raised questions about our food storage techniques. This is all fake,” he said.

Official Statement from Mr. Mohammed Abdul Majeed – Founder of Pista House



We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of quality, hygiene, and transparency in every product we serve.



A heartfelt thank you to our loyal customers and friends for standing with us and… pic.twitter.com/wfRYYOlpqO — Pista House (@pistahousehyd) August 14, 2025

“Pista House ensures all food safety standards are duly followed. However, for a few TRPs, some YouTubers and channels are tarnishing the image of this 30-year-old brand,” he said, adding, “We have filed a defamation case against these media personalities.”