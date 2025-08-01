GHMC raids Zepto, Blinkit and other warehouses in Hyderabad

Violations included improper pest management, house flies infestation and handlers not wearing gloves or haircaps.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 1st August 2025 9:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: Several breaches were discovered in food safety raids conducted by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at storage and distribution centres of Zepto, Amazon Fresh, Insta Mart, Blinkit, Big Basket’ Swiggy, Zomato and others on Thursday, July 31.

Violations included improper pest management, housefly infestation and handlers not wearing gloves or haircaps. Officials also observed that food and non-food items were kept together or arranged randomly, and that food handlers lacked medical fitness certificates.

Food safety officers carried out inspections in each circle on the orders of GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan after frequent complaints regarding non-maintenance of quality standards and delivery of expired food articles.

Twenty-seven establishments were inspected and 36 samples were collected during the drive. Notices are being issued to the violators of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Rules and Regulations, 2011. In case of a major violation, adjudication will be filed before the concerned adjudication officers.

