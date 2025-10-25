Hyderabad, get ready to dance like never before! Global music sensation and Grammy-winning superstar Pitbull, the man behind global hits like Give Me Everything and Fireball is making his grand return to India with his “I’m Back”tour. And guess what? He’s coming straight to Ramoji Film City this December for a night that’s going to be pure madness!

This isn’t Pitbull’s first desi adventure. The rapper first touched Indian soil in 2011, then turned up the heat at the IPL opening ceremony in 2017, performing alongside Shah Rukh Khan. In 2019, he shook Mumbai with his beats, and in 2024, he set the stage ablaze again at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations.

Date: December 8, 2025

Location: Ramoji Film City

Mark your calendars tickets go live on October 25 at 12 PM IST exclusively on BookMyShow.

Now, Hyderabad gets its own night with the global icon bigger, bolder, and crazier than ever before!

“We’re Bringing the Party Back!”

In his words, Pitbull said, “It’s truly an honour to perform back in India. We look forward to bringing the party back. Touring the globe continues to show that music is the universal language that unites genres, Daleee!” You can already feel the energy, right?

A Night to Remember

From his slick moves to his unstoppable hits, Pitbull knows how to turn a concert into a full-blown carnival. Expect his chartbusters Hotel Room Service, Timber, Rain Over Me, and Fireball to light up the Hyderabad skies. And yes, Ramoji Film City is about to transform into the biggest dance floor India has ever seen!

Hyderabad, it’s time to turn up, sing loud, and party hard with Mr. Worldwide himself. This December, Ramoji Film City won’t just host a concert it’ll host a musical explosion!