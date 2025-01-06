Places of Worship Act violates fundamental rights: Hindu body to SC

New Delhi: The Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti, a Hindu outfit, moved the Supreme Court on Monday, January 6, seeking to intervene in cases filed against the validity of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 that asks to maintain the religious character of places as it existed on August 15, 1947.

The outfit’s plea, filed through lawyer Atulesh Kumar, challenges Sections 3 and 4 of the Places of Worship Act, arguing they violated several fundamental rights, including the right to equality and the freedom to practice religion.

However, the dispute relating to Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid at Ayodhya was kept out of its purview.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, on December 12, 2024, restrained till further directions the courts in the country from examining fresh lawsuits and passing any effective interim or final orders in pending ones seeking to reclaim religious places, especially mosques and dargahs (Muslim shrine).

The top court is hearing about six petitions challenging various provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

There are also several pleas for intervention by some Muslim bodies seeking effective implementation of the law.

The Hindu body, in its fresh plea, challenges the validity of Sections 3 and 4 of Places of Worship Act on various grounds.

Section 3 of the Act prohibits the conversion of places of worship, while Section 4 bars courts from entertaining disputes regarding the religious character of such places.

The application alleged these provisions validated places of worship established by “barbaric invaders” while infringing upon the rights of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs for reclaiming and restoring their sacred sites.

Hindu body criticizes law’s impact on judicial authority

The samiti, headquartered at Vrindavan and Varanasi, said the Places of Worship Act undermined judicial authority by barring the courts from reviewing disputes, which was in violation of the basic structure of the Constitution.

“The Act prevents judicial review, which is one of the fundamental aspects of the Constitution; therefore, it violates the basic structure of the Constitution of India,” it said.

The law’s retrospective cutoff date of August 15, 1947regards historical injustices and denies communities the right to seek redress, it said.

The plea said the law restricted Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs from reclaiming places of worship and consequently infringed their constitutional right to freedom of religion.

SC to hear Asaduddin Owaisi’s plea on Feb 17

On January 2, the top court agreed to examine a fresh plea of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi seeking effective implementation of Places of Worship Act and ordered it to be tagged with the pending cases on the issue while posting the hearing on February 17.

The top court, through its December 12, 2024 order, effectively stalled proceedings in about 18 lawsuits filed by various Hindu parties seeking a survey to ascertain the original religious character of 10 mosques, including Gyanvapi at Varanasi, Shahi Idgah Masjid at Mathura, and Shahi Jama Masjid at Sambhal, where four persons’ lives were snuffed out in clashes.

Muslim bodies like Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind have sought the strict implementation of the Places of Worship Act to maintain communal harmony and to preserve the present status of mosques, sought to be reclaimed by Hindus on the ground that they were temples before invaders razed them.

What is Places of Worship Act?

The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 was enacted by the Indian Parliament to preserve the religious character of places of worship as they existed on August 15, 1947. It prohibits the conversion of any place of worship and maintains the status quo of religious sites as they were at the time of India’s independence.

The Act was passed amidst the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and aimed to prevent further religious disputes and maintain communal harmony.

(With inputs of PTI)





