Plan travel accordingly as rains to continue: Cyberabad Traffic Police

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police on Thursday evening issued a notice to citizens asking them to plan their travel accordingly as light to moderate rains will continue for another hour, according to weather reports.

“Rains are getting stratified now, so there won’t be heavy rains, but steady light to moderate showers to continue for the next 1 to 1.5 hours,” the notice read.

According to the Cyberabad police update, traffic movement is slow in areas such as IKEA Rotary, NCB Jn, Gachibowli Jn, Whisper Valley, Nectar Garden, Shilpa Layout Flyover, NIA (towards JNTU), RTA office from Kondapur, Kothaguda Jn, Kukatpally Y Jn.

Citizens are requested to plan their travel time accordingly.

Hyderabad received a heavy spell of heavy rains, throwing life out of gear. Waterlogging has been reported in several parts of the city. DRF teams have been deployed in many areas to deal with waterlogging and restore traffic flow.

The Hitech City areas like Madhapur and Gachibowli typically witness slow traffic and massive jams when heavy rains lash the city. The IT section in Hyderabad falls under the Cyberabad police. In the past as well jams have lasted for over two hours when rains disrupted daily commuting.

The IMD has advised people in Hyderabad to stay alert and avoid taking shelter under trees, as it may be dangerous. They further cautioned people to move away from electric poles and wires. The authorities have issued helpline numbers 040-21111111 and 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance.