Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Hyderabad; IPL match may be affected

Hyderabad: The city is enjoying a break from hot weather as heavy rains continue to lash. On Thursday afternoon, May 16, the city received a spell of heavy rains, throwing life out of gear.

Waterlogging was reports in many parts of the city. The traffic was also affected as rain resulted in traffic jams across Hyderabad.

DRF teams have been deployed in many areas to deal with waterlogging and restore traffic flow. At NTR Stadium near Nayeni Narasimha Reddy Steel Bridge, DRF personnel are working to clear the water logging. Another team was deployed at Tolichowki, where waterlogging had disrupted traffic flow.

IMD has advised people to stay alert and avoid taking shelter under trees, as it may be dangerous. They further cautioned people to move away from electric poles and wires. The authorities have issued helpline numbers 040-21111111 and 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance.

Rain may affect IPL match

The ongoing rain may disrupt the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at Uppal Stadium, scheduled on May 16. Efforts are being made to protect the field from waterlogging.

The IMD’s forecast for Thursday, May 16, indicated the likelihood of light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) in specific areas of Telangana, including Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, and Yadadri Bhuvangiri districts.

The IMD had issued a yellow alert and predicted rainfall for the next four days in Hyderabad. Significant rainfall is anticipated across most areas of the south and central parts of Telangana from May 16 to 19, reaching its peak on May 17 and 18.

During this period, temperatures in the city are expected to drop to approximately 35 degrees Celsius.

