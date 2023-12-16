Planes killed 183 birds at Hyderabad Airport since 2018

Hyderabad: In recent years, the Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad Airport (RIGA) has witnessed an increase in birds striking with aircrafts, with such incidents killing 183 birds since 2018. This figure was revealed by VK Singh, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation in a written reply to a question asked in Rajya Sabha.

The year-wise breakdown of these bird strikes in Telangana shows a fluctuating trend: 27 in 2018, a decrease to 16 in 2019, followed by a sharp rise to 34 in 2020, a slight drop to 29 in 2021, and then a peak at 39 in 2022, and 38 by the end of October 2023.

Comparatively, Delhi recorded the highest number of bird strikes in 2023, with 169 incidents, surpassing other states like Maharashtra (131), Gujarat (114), and Kerala (92).

Addressing this aviation hazard, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has enforced stringent guidelines under Rule 91 of The Aircraft Rules, 1937. This regulation prohibits activities like slaughtering or flaying of animals and dumping rubbish within a ten-kilometre radius of aerodrome reference points.

Bird strikes pose a significant threat to aircraft safety, particularly during take-offs and landings. These incidents often occur at lower altitudes, with the potential for severe consequences.