‘Dash of innovation’: IoT trolley at Hyderabad Airport wows Anand Mahindra

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RIGA) now offers India’s first IoT-powered smart baggage trolleys.

A promotional video is of the smart trolley features a traveller’s journey from Hyderabad to Goa. It highlights the seamless functionality of these trolleys with step-by-step walkthroughs. The trolley helps with scanning boarding passes, providing flight updates, and directing travellers to their respective gates with ease.

Responding to the video, which is going viral, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra group Anand Mahindra posted on X: “That IS pretty cool. I’ve never encountered such trolleys in overseas airports… but I may be wrong. Are we truly amongst the very first to introduce these?(sic)”

RIGA Hyderabad replied: “Dear Sir, your keen eye is spot on. We’re thrilled to pioneer these cutting-edge trolleys, adding a dash of innovation to the travel experience. Consider it our way of setting the trend globally.”

For this Airport Baggage Trolley Project, RIGA has equipped a fleet exceeding 3,000 trolleys with cutting-edge long-range radio communication technique (LoRa) technology, promising real-time tracking and availability— reducing passengers wait times.

According to RIGA, the smart trolleys is the tip of the technological iceberg. Airport’s new tech includes a state-of-the-art AOCC, seamless E-Boarding, expedited Express Check-in, and AI-driven systems to streamline passenger movement.