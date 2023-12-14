Hyderabad Airport Metro project halted; CM Revanth pushes for route via Old City

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) Managing Director, NVS Reddy, to halt the Airport Metro rail alignment between Raidurg and RGI Airport at Shamshabad via Outer Ring Road.

The chief minister has highlighted the need to quickly devise alternative alignments from MGBS-Falaknuma and LB Nagar via Chandrayangutta. The Airport Metro project, estimated at Rs 6,250 crore with 10 stations, is under scrutiny for a potential change in its course.

During a comprehensive review of the Hyderabad Metro Rail, its expansion plans, and the Airport Metro project, CM Revanth Reddy urged the HMRL MD to explore cost-effective alternatives.

Proposed routes include options through Mailardevpally, Jalpally, and P7 Road, or via Barkas-Pahadeshareef and Srisailam Road. The CM emphasised that if a straight-line alignment could reduce costs, it might cut across open areas of the airport premises, which are government-owned.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the benefits extended to Metro rail concessionaire L&TMRHL, especially considering the non-completion of a 5.5-kilometer stretch in the Old City, CM Revanth Reddy instructed a thorough investigation into the matter.

He highlighted the importance of scrutinising the concession agreements of L&TMRHL, GMR Airport, and the supplementary concession agreements of Metro Rail to safeguard government interests.

Taking a balanced approach, the CM directed senior officers to develop a master plan for the city. He questioned the rationale behind fixing the Airport Metro alignment along the Outer Ring Road in the GO 111 area, where development opportunities were limited.

Given that a significant portion of the city’s population resides in central, eastern parts, and the Old City, CM Revanth Reddy stressed that priority should be given to an Airport Metro alignment through the Old City for enhanced accessibility and connectivity.

Hyderabad Airport Metro

The Hyderabad Airport Express Metro line, spanning 31 km from Raidurg to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, was launched by the former government as a crucial addition to the city’s transportation network.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was awarded the contract. The conglomerate played a crucial role in the successful execution of the 72-km Hyderabad Metro Rail Project.

The project was envisioned to encompass the construction of 293 km of elevated track and an additional 1.7 km underground, strategically positioned in proximity to the airport terminal. A highlight of the project was an underground metro station, further enhancing connectivity and convenience for passengers.

The undertaking encompasses the development of nine metro stations and auxiliary facilities, all of which are estimated to involve an investment of approximately Rs 5,688 crore. This venture was poised to address the growing demand for efficient and swift transportation to and from the airport, a critical gateway for the city.