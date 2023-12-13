Telangana: Revanth seeks report on shortcomings of Dharani portal

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, December 13 held a review meeting on the issues related to the Dharani portal introduced by the BRS-led state government in 2020.

In the meeting, Revanth Reddy instructed Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCL) Naveen Mittal to submit a report on the shortcomings of Dharani within 10 days.

The chief minister told the CCL to include details relating to both agricultural and non-agricultural lands in the report.

He also enquired about the safety and security of data in the Dharani app.

Revanth asked officials to explain criticisms of the system in the form of data. He also asked them to conduct meetings at Mandal revenue offices once every month on the subject.

He also discussed the issue of job vacancies in the revenue department.

Dharani was the bone of contention for political parties in Telangana and became a major political issue during the campaign for the recently held Assembly elections in the state.

The state government also identifies beneficiaries for its flagship scheme ‘Rythu Bandhu’, financial assistance to farmers, using Dharani records.

During the campaign, the Congress and the BJP alleged that the BRS used the system to “grab lands.” The BRS countered the allegations by labeling the project as a progressive reform.

Leaders from BJP president J P Nadda to AICC former chief Rahul Gandhi severely criticised Dharani in several rallies and other gatherings. But then chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that Dharani eliminated “middlemen” in land transactions.

Both the Congress and BJP vowed to abolish Dharani if they were voted to power.