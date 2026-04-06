Planet Labs indefinitely withholds Iran war imagery after US request

Washington: US-based satellite imaging company Planet Labs has announced that it will indefinitely withhold imagery of Iran and the wider conflict zone in West Asia following a request from the US government, according to a Reuters report.

In an email to customers, the company said it would “voluntarily implement an indefinite withhold” of imagery within a designated Area of Interest due to the conflict. The policy, applied retroactively from March 9, 2026, introduces a managed access system for newly captured data.

Under the new policy, imagery will not be released in real time and will instead be distributed selectively, including for urgent, mission-critical requirements or where it serves the public interest.

🚨 PLANET LABS JUST ADMITTED U.S. GOVERNMENT IS BLOCKING ALL IRAN WAR SATELLITE IMAGERY



This is the email they sent customers.



"the U.S. government has requested all satellite imagery providers voluntarily implement an indefinite withhold" starting March 1.



They're only… https://t.co/zzQ6lL1zC5 pic.twitter.com/yTdbpu1zuh — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 4, 2026

The company said the approach is in line with policies followed by other remote sensing firms during periods of heightened geopolitical sensitivity.

The move builds on earlier restrictions, with Planet Labs having first introduced a 96-hour delay on West Asia imagery, later extending it to 14 days last month, citing concerns that such data could be used by adversaries to target US and allied forces.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia began on February 28 after joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Since then, the war has caused significant casualties and disrupted global energy markets, underscoring the strategic importance of satellite imagery during active conflicts.

Planet Labs said access to imagery outside the designated region remains unaffected and noted that it will continue to review the policy as the situation evolves.