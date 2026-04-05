‘Open the F*****g Strait, you crazy b******s’: Trump issues stark threat to Iran

US President Donald Trump on Sunday, April 5, sharply escalated tensions with Iran, warning of potential strikes on key infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

In a social media post, Trump said, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*****g Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Screenshot of US President Donald Trump’s post warning Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

He also warned that the US could take control of Iranian oil if Tehran fails to reach an agreement, adding that negotiations are ongoing and a deal could be reached soon. However, Iran has denied holding direct talks.

The remarks signal a possible expansion of attacks targeting Iran’s energy and transport networks amid intensifying US–Israel military operations.

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Iran sets terms for Hormuz reopening

Iranian official Seyyed Mehdi Tabatabaei said Tehran would reopen the Strait only after receiving compensation for war damages under a new transit-based framework, rejecting US pressure.

Gulf air defences activated

Air defence systems across the region intercepted multiple threats:

UAE forces engaged ballistic missiles, a cruise missile and dozens of drones.

Bahrain reported intercepting 13 drones.

Qatar said it shot down two missiles and several drones.

Authorities in Sharjah confirmed an incident near Khor Fakkan Port, while Kuwait said fires at key facilities were contained without casualties.

Representational image of an air defence system intercepting a missile attack. Photo: X

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations also reported projectiles near a vessel off Khor Fakkan.

US operations and Israeli backing

The US military said it destroyed Iranian attack drones targeting civilians and American personnel. Trump also claimed US forces carried out a high-risk rescue of a downed F-15 crew member inside Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the operation, with reports indicating Israeli intelligence support.

Diplomatic push amid denials

Trump said a deal with Iran could be reached soon, though Tehran denied direct negotiations.

Oman confirmed technical talks on ensuring safe transit through the Strait, while Pakistan, Türkiye and Egypt are engaged in mediation efforts. China and Russia are also pushing for de-escalation at the UN Security Council.

Oil disruption and OPEC+ response

Energy flows have been affected by the crisis:iraqsaq’s Basra Oil Company halted exports due to the Strait closure, continuing limited production for domestic demand.

ADNOC Gas reported damage at its Habshan facility, though supply remains unaffected.

An Iraqi oil tanker was seen transiting the Strait under exemption, indicating limited movement continues.

The OPEC+ alliance, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed to increase output by about 206,000 barrels per day from May.

Iran warns of retaliation

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said attacks on US economic interests would intensify if strikes continue. An Iranian air defence commander, Brigadier General Masoud Zare, was reported killed in a recent strike.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa called for an immediate halt to attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Diplomatic efforts intensify

Oman confirmed that officials from both sides held discussions to ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt are also working to broker talks, while China said it is coordinating with Russia at the UN Security Council to push for a ceasefire and protect shipping routes.

Wider regional impact

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa condemned attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure, calling for an immediate halt.

In Lebanon, authorities reported over 1,400 deaths since early March, highlighting the broader regional toll of the conflict.

UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said the escalation could increase US and Israeli influence in the Gulf.