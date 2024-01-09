Planning to host Global AI summit in Hyderabad: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and Industries, D Sridhar Babu, announced that the state government is planning to host the Global AI summit in the coming days, aiming to make Hyderabad (Telangana) an Artificial Intelligence Hub.

“The government will invite top technology professionals from around the globe to participate in the summit. The goal is to generate AI beyond just generic AI,” he said.

The minister made the remarks in an interaction session with IT associations and prominent personalities, including Raghu Boddupally from Infosys, Arijit Sarker from Google, Murali Bukkapatnam from TIE, BVR Mohan Reddy from Cyient, Rajanna V from TCS, Sridhar Muppidi from Purple Talk and TVAGA, Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri – CRO, the government of Telangana, Prasanth Nanduri from HYSEA, and a few representatives from Nasscom, STPI, TVAGA at Infosys campus Gachibowli on Tuesday, January 9.

‘IT industry accelerated India’s growth’

The minister, while speaking in the interaction, stated that the IT industry has steadily augmented and accelerated the growth of India.

“This industry absorbs a large pool of Indian skilled human resources, making the country a global IT hub. The IT industry has been instrumental in transforming the entire Indian economic and governance landscape,” he stated.

He said that India’s IT industry is gaining ground in new disruptive technologies and will play a leading role in the ongoing fourth industrial revolution globally.

‘Aim to harness IT’s potential through strategic planning’

“We aim to harness the potential of the IT industry in the future through strategic planning. Despite hurdles, the industry is expected to maintain a healthy growth trajectory, driven by strong global client demand. In 2023, the IT industry’s key areas of expansion will revolve around digital transformation, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence,” he remarked.

Sridhar Babu said that the state’s focus is more on the emerging areas and opportunities in the next decade like Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, AI and Machine Learning, 5G Technology, Remote Work Technology, Sustainability, and Green Tech.

‘Roadmap’ for Telangana IT sector

Speaking about the ‘road map’ for the Telangana IT sector to be globally competitive, he said that creating effective strategies to capture the future demand in the IT industry involves a “comprehensive approach” that considers various factors including technology trends, talent development, infrastructure, and global competitiveness.

He also cited several strategies that a state can adopt to position itself for success in the evolving IT landscape like investment in infrastructure, skill development initiatives, focus on Research and Development (R&D), global collaborations, policy reforms, startup ecosystem enhancement, cybersecurity measures, digital transformation initiatives, promotion of green technologies, talent retention strategies, industry-academia collaboration, brand building and marketing, continuous monitoring and evaluation, inclusive growth in rural areas and adaptation to the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

“In the next few years, the last year of a degree course will be treated as an R&D year, and the syllabus will be developed based on the latest technological advancements, skills, and knowledge. This will surely add value to our graduates, not just as job seekers but also as job creators,” he said.