Planning trip to Dubai from India? Check COVID-19 guidelines

Several countries have tightened COVID related restrictions and bans because of the increase of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. In that list, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is also taking all necessary precautions to safeguard the safety of its inhabitants and visitors in the face of the rising Omicron threat.

The UAE’s federal and local authorities recently imposed a raft of new COVID safety restrictions, including flight suspensions, travel bans, and additional COVID safety criteria. Particularly, visitors from more than a dozen countries must have a negative COVID-19 PCR report which should be not older than 48 hours.

Travel guidlines

Passengers travelling from or via India must also have a verified negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate. It should have a QR code and be done within 48 hours. At all times, the QR code should be visible. Passengers from India must arrive at the airport with a fast COVID-19 PCR test report with a QR code within six hours of departure.

When you arrive at Dubai International Airport, show the QR code to check-in staff as well as Dubai Health Authority authorities.

Only employees of official missions between the UAE can fly to Dubai. This includes UAE nationals, first-degree relative(s) and domestic/house workers/helpers, and UAE golden visa holders. They must carry a negative COVID-19 PCR test with a validity of fewer than 48 hours.

Travel restrictions on other countries

The travel restriction is not only on passengers travelling from India but also passengers travelling from other 50 countries are mandatory to take another COVID-19 test when they arrive at Dubai International Airports.

The travel restriction is imposed on Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Cambodia, Chile, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Guinea, India, and Iran.