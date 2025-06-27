Plaster falls from ceiling at Telangana govt hospital

Hyderabad: Plaster from the ceiling fell off at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal on Friday, June 27, causing panic among patients and inconvenience to the staff.

A portion of the plaster covering almost 2-3 feet of the ceiling cracked and fell off in a walkway. However, no one was injured in the incident. “The building is around 70 years old, and incidents like this happen once in a while,” a hospital official told Siasat.com.

Ceiling patches collapsed at #MGM Hospital in #Warangal. "Fortunately, no patients or hospital staff were present at the time of the incident. We are currently carrying out minor civil works. We immediately visited the site & called in workers to address the issue" pic.twitter.com/nShRkj8WDH — Deepika Pasham (@pasham_deepika) June 27, 2025

Also Read Hyderabad firm leaves 15 Indian workers stranded in UAE without pay

He said that the plaster in that area was last repaired 10-15 years ago and added that some other areas in the hospital also have loose plaster, which are avoided by the staff.

“There is some loose plaster in some areas, which we avoid using, but this we cannot avoid since it’s a corridor. Usually only some chips fall off, but this time an area of 2-3 feet was damaged,” he said.

He also informed that they would soon undertake repair works after consulting the medical infrastructure corporation.