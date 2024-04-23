Plea in Kerala HC against use of temple premises for RSS drills

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday admitted a plea by devotees of the Sree Rakthakanda Swamy Temple at Omallur in Pathanamthitta district alleging the RSS is using the temple premises for their activities.

The petition said that with the annual temple festivities underway, the use of the temple premises by the RSS is creating problems for the devotees, especially women and children, in taking an active part in the festivities.

Also states that the RSS has erected flagstaffs on the premises, the plea argued that though the temple is under the administration of the Travancore Devaswom Board which has issued circulars against using the temple for such activities, these have not been effective.

It also added that the High Court, through its earlier orders, has also stated that temple premises should not be used for drills and similar activities.

After going through the petition, a division bench of the High Court accepted the petition.