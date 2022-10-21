Plea in SC on hate crimes against Muslim Community in India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice on a petition seeking its intervention to stop the alleged growing menace of targeting and terrorising the “Muslim Community in India.”

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar tagged the matter with a batch of matters relating to hate speech.

Justice KM Joseph has been hearing pleas relating to hate speeches and hate crimes.

The petition filed by petitioner Shaheen Abdullah, a journalist working with the Maktoob media, sought direction from the Centre and the State governments to initiate an independent, credible and impartial investigation into the incidents of hate crimes and hate speeches.

It further sought directions to initiate appropriate action under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other relevant penal laws against the speakers and organisations engaging in such hate crimes.

The plea said news and media platforms that conduct programmes openly demonise the Muslim community.

“Public speeches openly call for genocide of Muslims or speeches calling for economic and social boycott of Muslims. Open participation by members of the ruling political party in delivering hate speeches targeting Muslims,” it added.

“Despite the fact that this Court has been cognisant of the genocidal speeches and hate crimes against Muslims made at several events and several orders have been passed by this Court directing the authorities concerned to take appropriate action, the circumstances of the country only seem to be worsening with the growing radicalisation of the Hindu community and the propagation of widespread hate against Muslims that also culminates into the physical abuse of Muslims by radical elements,” the plea stated.