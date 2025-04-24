Plea to check phone data of HCA officials over Sunrisers Hyderabad issue

Hyderabad: As the Sunrisers Hyderabad threatened to not play their matches at the Uppal stadium, former Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) secretary has urged the Telangana government to check phone records of the office bearers.

In his plea to the Director General (Vigilance & Enforcement), K Srinivas Reddy, former HCA secretary T Seshnarayan urged the authorities to seek phone data of all office bearers over the last month. Earlier this year, Sunrisers Hyderabad threatened to pull out oftheir matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium owing to a conflict over complimentary tickets for Indian Premier League matches.

The SRH and HCA reached an understanding following an intervention by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, who asked Srinivas to investigate the matter. In his complaint, Sheshnarayan alleged that all clubs in the HCA are allotted 12 tickets each, including the office bearers.

However, he added that despite this, the HCA officials are cornering Corporate Boxes from F7 to F16 as their private boxes and distributing the tickets among themselves, their families, friends and relatives and in some cases, they are also being marketed at exorbitant rates.

“These tickets have to be distributed among stakeholders of the Association,” the former HCA secretary added.

He further said that the president’s box has been created to accommodate the officials and VIPs with whom the association interacts throughout the year.

Seshnarayan went on to say that the practice of preparing affiliation cards is basically for facilitating those who provide services, and as a gesture of goodwill during some matches, the services of club secretaries willing to offer their services were utilised free of cost.

However, he added that later on this was misused to facilitate entry to their own kith and kin and in some cases for members as these affiliation cards facilitate movement of the members with all access in all areas of the stadium premises, which is an unhealthy practice.

He further explained that first-class cricketers, former office bearers, and international players are eligible for a minimum of two non-transferable tickets for their family.

“The HCA has completely ignored this, and these tickets have been cornered by office bearers. On average, the president, secretary and treasurer alone are cornering 400 to 500 tickets apart from their club tickets. It is a very unhealthy practice, and it has to end,” Seshnarayn added.

He called for an independent inquiry commission to investigate the matter.