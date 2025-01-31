Plots auctioned in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli & Kukatpally fetch high bids

Hyderabad: The auction of plots by the Telangana Housing Board’s North Division in Hyderabad concluded peacefully on Thursday, January 30, with three out of seven plots successfully sold.

Notably, a residential plot measuring 81.45 square yards in Gachibowli fetched a staggering price of Rs 1.90 lakh per square yard.

Additionally, in Kukatpally Balajinagar, an 87.98 square yard commercial plot was sold at Rs 1.85 lakh per square yard, while another commercial plot measuring 92.36 square yards was acquired for Rs 1.75 lakh per square yard.

Despite legal challenges regarding two of the plots, the auction proceeded smoothly due to favourable court rulings for the officials involved.

The auction saw participation from key officials, including Executive Engineer Ankam Rao, Estate Officer Vimal, Assistant Executive Officer Sujan, and Public Relations Officer Vasu.

Successful bidders were instructed to complete 25% of the payment via demand drafts within 48 hours.