Plunder of faith dangerous: Maulana Rashidi on Ram Temple row

The controversy surrounding irregularities in Ram Mandir donations intensified on Monday after President of the All India Imam Association, Maulana Sajid Rashidi, said that the “plunder of faith” is more dangerous than looting money.

Maulana Sajid Rashidi, while speaking on the Ram Mandir donation row, referred to past allegations and questioned the functioning of those associated with the temple trust.

He claimed that earlier organisations linked to the movement had also faced corruption allegations and said some individuals were sidelined in the process of forming the present structure.

Speaking to IANS, Rashidi alleged, “The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had also faced allegations of a Rs 1,400 crore scam at the time of the Rath Yatra, and Champat Rai’s name was linked to those allegations. Some people say that those who had actually fought for the Ram Temple movement were sidelined, a new trust was formed, and Champat Rai was made as the director.”

He further said that several Hindu religious leaders and members of the VHP had defended Champat Rai, citing statements comparing his character to purity under scrutiny. Referring to one such remark, he said, “Sadhvi Rithambara has said that even sandalwood trees can have snakes coiled around them, implying that Champat Rai is an upright and honest person.”

Rashidi also questioned the transparency of financial handling in the temple trust, stating, “If a theft takes place in my own house, I would be held responsible. When not even a leaf could move there without Champat Rai’s approval, how could a theft worth thousands of crores take place without his knowledge?”

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He further alleged procedural irregularities, saying, “They say the cameras stopped working, there were mistakes while counting the money, and errors occurred while transporting it from one place to another.” Concluding his remarks, he said, “They say Babur came and looted the country, but he did it only once. These people, however, have disrespected people’s faith. This is a plunder of faith, which is far more dangerous than the looting of money.”

In a separate statement, CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby called for restraint over religious disputes and urged focus on corruption allegations instead of escalating temple-related controversies.

He said, “We should not be quarrelling about Krishna Janmabhoomi or Rama Janmabhoomi. Those who are devoted to Ram, Krishna or any other God, Jesus Christ or Allah, Bhagawan Buddha, see they should have the freedom to worship all that.”

However, he also alleged wrongdoing in the administration of the Ram temple trust, stating, “Now the key issue is in Ayodhya from Ram temple, lot of looting is taking place and this is being done by those who are heading the committee. Those people are from BJP and RSS.”

He further questioned accountability, saying, “So, Yogi Adityanath should explain to people whether he is able to catch hold of all the looters or the actual looters are being protected and only some people are being made scapegoats. This is what he has to explain…”

These statements come amid heightened political sensitivity over the Ram Mandir issue and ongoing debates surrounding transparency and governance of religious institutions.