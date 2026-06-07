Ram temple donation funds missing, claims Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, June 7, said that reports have emerged claiming that crores of rupees from donations offered at the Ram Temple were missing and urged the court to take cognisance of the matter.

There was no immediate response from the temple trust or the Uttar Pradesh government on Akhilesh’s remarks.

In a post on X, Akhilesh said the issue was “extremely sensitive” for devotees of Lord Ram across the world and described the situation as “highly embarrassing” for the temple trust.

“It is very sensitive news for devotees of Lord Ram across the world that crores of rupees from donations made to the Ram Temple have been found missing,” his post read in Hindi.

समस्त विश्व में भगवान राम के उपासकों के लिए ये एक बेहद संवेदनशील समाचार है कि ‘राम मंदिर’ के चढ़ावे की करोड़ों की रकम गायब पायी गई है।



ये मंदिर ट्रस्ट के लिए अत्यंत शर्मनाक स्थिति है। कोई भी सफ़ाई देने के लिए सामने नहीं आना चाहता है।



न्यायालय से स्वतः संज्ञान लेने की माँग है… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 7, 2026

The Samajwadi Party chief also questioned the “silence” of the temple trust and the government over the issue. “The government’s silence is suspicious,” he said.

Calling the alleged discrepancy a matter of public concern, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “This is an extremely shameful situation for the temple trust. No one is willing to come forward and offer an explanation.”

He urged the court to intervene in the matter, saying it was linked to the deep faith of the global Sanatani community in Lord Ram.

The court should take “suo motu cognisance because the issue is directly related to the profound faith that the Sanatani community across the world places in Lord Ram,” he said.