PM condoles loss of lives in Odisha bus accident; announces ex-gratia

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid his condolences to the victims of the tragic bus accident in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

At least 12 persons, including two minors and four women, were killed and seven others seriously injured in a head-on collision between two buses near Digapahandi at around 1 a.m. on Monday.

“Pained by the bus accident in Ganjam district, Odisha. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

Pained by the bus accident in Ganjam district, Odisha. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 26, 2023

“Modi has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” he said.

Earlier, expressing deep grief over the deaths of people in the bus accident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs each to the next of kin of the deceased and free medical treatment for the injured.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several senior leaders of different parties expressed condolences over the deadly bus accident.

Amit Shah expresses anguish over the Odisha road accident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed anguish over a road accident in Odisha that killed 12 people at a wedding party and said his thoughts are with the victims’ family members.

Twelve members of a wedding party were killed and seven injured after their bus collided head-on with another in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

“Anguished by the tragic road accident in Digapahandi (Odisha) that claimed precious lives. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with their family members. May the Almighty give them the strength to bear this. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Shah said in a tweet.

Anguished by the tragic road accident in Digapahandi (Odisha) that claimed precious lives. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with their family members. May the Almighty give them the strength to bear this. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.



ଓଡ଼ିଶାର… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 26, 2023

The accident occurred late on Sunday near the Digapahandi area on the Berhampur-Taptapani Road when the bus ferrying the wedding party collided with another passenger vehicle, Superintendent of Police (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M said.

The group was returning to Khandadeuli after attending a wedding ceremony in Berhampur when the accident occurred.

(with inputs from news agencies)