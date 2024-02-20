PM disappointed people by keeping silent on statehood, J-K polls: Congress

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Tuesday said the people were left dismayed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not utter a word on restoration of statehood and the “much delayed” assembly elections in the Union Territory.

Pradesh Congress Committee vice president and media in-charge Ravinder Sharma said restoration of statehood, electoral democracy and protection of land and jobs are the popular demands of the people.

Modi visited Jammu and launched developmental projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore before addressing a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in the city. Thousands of people attended the rally despite inclement weather.

“Modi dismayed all the people of Jammu and Kashmir during his visit here today by not uttering a word about the restoration of statehood and much delayed assembly elections,” Sharma said in a statement here.

The Congress leader said Modi also made no mention of his earlier promises and hopes given to the people, especially unemployed youth and daily wagers, need-based and other contractual and temporary workers.

“The refugees and Kashmir Pandits had high hopes from the prime minister’s visit but these were shattered,” he said.

The Congress leader claimed that a large number of government employees and field functionaries were forced to attend the rally.

He alleged that unemployment is at its peak in Jammu and Kashmir and there is also resentment over “Agniveer scheme” among the youth but the prime minister paid no attention to them.

“The rise in terrorism in several areas, martyrdom of several senior officers and jawans and continued mischief by Pakistan and China on our borders also did not invite a strong reply by the prime minister,” he said.