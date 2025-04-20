PM greets Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu on birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on his birthday, and said it is commendable how he is tirelessly working for the development of the state.

Naidu, who is the president of the Telugu Desam Party, turned 75 on Sunday.

“Best wishes to my good friend and Andhra Pradesh CM Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu Garu. It is commendable how he is tirelessly working for the development of AP, with a focus on futuristic sectors. Praying for his long and healthy life,” Modi said.