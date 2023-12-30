In pics: PM inaugurates Ayodhya Dham Station

Press Trust of India  |   Updated: 30th December 2023 7:58 pm IST
PM inaugurates Ayodhya Dham Station
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Amrit Bharat train during the inauguration of the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Station, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is also seen. (PTI Photo)
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the flag-off ceremony of Amrit Bharat train and inauguration of the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Station, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is also seen. (PTI Photo)
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the flag-off ceremony of Amrit Bharat train and inauguration of the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Station, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is also seen. (PTI Photo) (
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the passengers during the flag-off ceremony of Amrit Bharat train and inauguration of the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Station, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are also seen. (PTI Photo)
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with passengers during the flag-off ceremony of Amrit Bharat train and inauguration of the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Station, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with passengers during the flag-off ceremony of Amrit Bharat train and inauguration of the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Station, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with passengers during the flag-off ceremony of Amrit Bharat train and inauguration of the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Station, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others inaugurates the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Station, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others inaugurates the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Station, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_30_2023_000120B)
Ayodhya: People cheer during the flag-off ceremony of Amrit Bharat train and inauguration of the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

