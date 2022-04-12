PM Ishtaye rejects Israeli court ruling on Palestinian authority

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th April 2022 2:44 pm IST
PM Ishtaye rejects Israeli court ruling on Palestinian authority
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye

Ramallah: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye has told the Palestinian cabinet that the Israeli court’s decision on the Palestinian Authority (PA) as a supporter of terrorism “is rejected”.

On Sunday, Israeli media reported that the High Court of Justice ruled the PA can be held liable for “terrorist acts” due to its controversial policy of paying stipends to security prisoners in Israeli jails and the families of those killed in attacks on Israelis, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The government’s support for the families is not supporting terrorism; rather, it is our duty towards the orphan sons of martyrs and the prisoners and their families who need all our help,” Ishtaye said on Monday.

MS Education Academy

“The claim of the Israeli court is unacceptable, illegal and illegitimate, considering the court to be “one of the tools of the occupation,” he told the weekly meeting of the cabinet held in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button