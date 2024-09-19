PM Modi addresses public rally at Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir stadium

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Sher-i-Kashmir stadium at Srinagar on Thursday, September 19. Starting his addresses in Kashmiri Modi said that he had come with a message of development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi addresses a public rally in Srinagar, Thursday, September 19, 2024 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Amid tight security cover, thousands of BJP supporters from different parts of the valley attended the public rally at SK Stadium.

While addressing the rally PM urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers “It is for the first time that voting took place without any fear and people have come out in large numbers to cast their vote.”

During his address, he accused the major political parties of the valley which have made restoration of special status and statehood a key poll plank.

