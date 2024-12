The government is actively supporting the curiosity and conviction of youths by removing obstacles in their paths through reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told young innovators on Wednesday.

Interacting with the innovators during the grand finale of the ‘Smart India Hackathon (SIH)’, Modi asserted that the youth today is developing a feeling of ownership towards finding ways to overcome the challenges being faced by the country.

**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with young innovators at Smart India Hackathon ’24 grand finale via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_11_2024_000389B)

**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with young innovators at Smart India Hackathon ’24 grand finale via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_11_2024_000390B)

**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with young innovators at Smart India Hackathon ’24 grand finale via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_11_2024_000391B)