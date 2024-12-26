PM Modi, Amit Shah, Gautam Adani & others condole Manmohan Singh’s demise

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gautam Adani and several others condoled the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, on Thursday expressed his deepest condolences at the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, saying that he was a rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions.

Dr. Singh, renowned economist and architect of India’s economic reforms, passed away at age 92. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here following a deterioration in his health.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh. History will forever honour his pivotal role in the transformative 1991 reforms that reshaped India and opened its doors to the world,” Gautam Adani posted on X.

Gautam Adani further stated that Dr Singh was “a rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions”.

“Dr Singh’s life remains a masterclass in leadership, humility and service to the nation and will inspire generations to come,” added the Adani Group Chairman.

PM Modi condoles demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of former PM Manmohan Singh, who passed away here in the AIIMS at the age of 92.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: “India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said he played an important role in the country’s governance.

Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms, died here on Thursday night at the age of 92.

The home minister said the news of Singh’s demise is extremely sad.

“From being the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to the Finance Minister of the country and as the Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh played an important role in the governance of the country,” he wrote on X in Hindi.

“I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May Waheguru grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this loss,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other leaders of the state condoled the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms, died in Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92. Singh’s death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.

Patel said Singh’s demise was a major loss to the political realm.

“Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise is a profound loss to Indian politics. I pray for peace to his soul and extend my heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family,” the governor said in a statement.

Adityanath said, “The demise of former prime minister and eminent economist Dr Manmohan Singh is deeply saddening and an irreparable loss to Indian politics.”

“As finance minister and prime minister, he played a significant role in the governance of the nation. My humble tributes to him! I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family and his supporters to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti,” he said in a statement.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also expressed grief over Singh’s passing.

“A man of truth and a gentle personality, Dr Manmohan Singh’s death is an irreparable international loss. Heartfelt tributes to the great economist and former prime minister,” he said in a post on X.

“His visionary initiatives, including economic reforms, the nuclear agreement and MGNREGA, brought India to new heights of prosperity. The nation will forever be indebted to his contributions. Heartfelt tributes,” Rai added.

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. Our nation has lost one of its greatest economists, a visionary reformist, and a global statesman,” said NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, who was agriculture minister in Singh’s cabinet.

“His departure is an unbearable loss. He was a godly soul who embodied humility, forbearance, tolerance, and compassion. As the architect of India’s economic reforms, his legacy will forever inspire generations to come. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Pawar added.

“Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji!” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in post on X, soon after Singh died at AIIMS.

Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji!



“With the passing of the Former Prime Minister, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature. His policy of Economic Liberalisation and Rights-based welfare paradigm profoundly transformed the lives of crores of Indians, virtually creating a Middle Class in India and lifting crores out of poverty,” the Congress president, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said.

Mourning “the loss of a lifelong senior colleague”, Kharge described Singh as a gentle intellectual and a humble soul who embodied the aspirations of India, having risen through the ranks with unwavering dedication.

“I am proud to have been a part of his Cabinet as Labour Minister, Railway Minister and Social Welfare Minister. A man of action rather than words, his immense contribution to nation-building will forever be etched in the annals of Indian history,” he said.

Kharge said in this moment of sorrow, he extends his deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. May they get the strength to overcome this huge loss, he said.

“His enduring legacy of ushering in India’s growth, welfare and policies of inclusivity will forever be cherished. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the Congress chief said.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal condoled demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying it is an irreparable loss of the nation.

भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी का निधन देश के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। उनकी विद्वता और सादगी के गुणों को शब्दों में पिरोना असंभव है। ईश्वर पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। उनके परिवार और शुभचिंतकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं।

In a post on X, the former Delhi chief minister said the intellect and simplicity of the former prime minister is hard to be described in words.

Kejriwal expressed his sympathies to the family and well-wishers of Singh and prayed for the departed soul.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said India has lost a leader whose dignity will always be remembered.

With the passing of former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, the country has not just lost a world renowned economist, but a leader whose erudition and dignity will always be remembered.



“With the passing of former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, the country has not just lost a world renowned economist, but a leader whose erudition and dignity will always be remembered. Deepest condolences to his family and loved one’s. May God give them strength at this difficult time,” she posted in X

Singh, revered as one of India’s finest economists and a beacon of decency in politics, leaves behind a legacy of transformative policies that shaped modern India.

“He was treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26,” AIIMS, Delhi, said in a bulletin.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)