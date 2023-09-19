Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha

The long-awaited and debated Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, September 19, after the first session began in the New Parliament house.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the second day of the special Parliamentary session, announced that the Women’s Reservation Bill was given a nod in the key Union cabinet meeting that was held yesterday.

The Bill that reserves 33 percent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies was introduced in the lower house by the minister of law and justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and was passed unanimously by a voice vote.

The Bill which will be applicable for 15 years, had been tabled several times in the last 27 years but was stopped repeatedly. It was last brought up in 2010 and was passed in the Rajya Sabha, but the lapsed as it could not be passed in the Lok Sabha.

As per a report by NDTV, the Bill will come into effect after a delimitation exercise with provisions for 1/3 quota for SC and ST candidates.