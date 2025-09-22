PM Modi arrives in Arunachal

Modi will unveil infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 5,000 crore during the visit.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd September 2025 1:10 pm IST
PM Modi in Bihar
In this image released on Aug. 22, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Gayaji. (PMO via PTI Photo)

Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on a day-long visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday morning.

He landed at the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi and flew to the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on a helicopter, officials said.

Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu received him at the Raj Bhavan helipad.

Memory Khan Seminar

Modi will unveil infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 5,000 crore during the visit. Among them are two major hydropower projects in the Shi Yomi district and a convention centre in Tawang.

He will unveil the projects virtually from a function at the Indira Gandhi Park, where he will also address a rally.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd September 2025 1:10 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button