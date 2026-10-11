PM Modi arrives in Chennai to launch Rs 13,000 crore projects

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Sunday, October 11, to lay the foundation stone for projects and also dedicate projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore.

Upon his arrival at the airport by 11 am, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay accorded him a warm welcome.

PM Modi briefly held a roadshow and waved at the BJP workers and supporters who lined up behind barricades near the airport to welcome him.

As Modi’s motorcade moved out of the airport, a serpentine queue of BJP workers and supporters waiting on roadsides waved to him and raised “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” slogans.

Tamil Nadu BJP accorded him a warm welcome by also holding cultural programmes like traditional dance shows on specially earmarked spaces on the roadside near the airport.