Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 5G services in the country, saying it was a “historic day for 21st century India” and added that the technology will revolutionise the country’s telecom sector.

Launching the service at the four-day India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 at Pragati Maidan in the national capital, Modi spoke about the benefits of 5G in India and how the service will help the country’s technological revolution.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with businessman Mukesh Ambani and his son Akash Ambani during the inauguration of the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally interacts with people living in remote areas at a stall during the inauguration of the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

New Delhi: Logo of Airtel at a stall of company’s 5G Connected ambulances during the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

New Delhi: Airtel’s 5G Connected ambulances on display at a stall during the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

