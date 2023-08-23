PM Modi at BRICS Summit in South Africa

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd August 2023 8:30 pm IST
PM Modi at BRICS Summit in South Africa
Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov poses for a photo during the 2023 BRICS Leaders Retreat Meeting, in Johannesburg, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

