PM Modi at BRICS Summit in South Africa

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov poses for a photo during the 2023 BRICS Leaders Retreat Meeting, in Johannesburg, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo) Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov poses for a photo during the 2023 BRICS Leaders Retreat Meeting, in Johannesburg, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo) Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov poses for a photo during the 2023 BRICS Leaders Retreat Meeting, in Johannesburg, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo) Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the plenary Session I of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo) Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at Open Plenary Session of BRICS Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)