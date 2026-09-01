PM Modi at SCO: Resolve wars through dialogue, not battlefields

Bishkek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, September 1, reiterated India’s stance that all conflicts should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, and not through war.

Addressing the 26th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek on Tuesday, PM Modi said that the conflict in West Asia is not confined to that region and impacts the energy security, maritime trade and supply chains of the whole world.

“In today’s interconnected world, the scope of security has expanded even further. The crisis in West Asia has shown that conflict in one region is not confined to that region. It impacts the entire world’s energy security, maritime trade, and supply chains. Countries in the Global South bear the brunt of this. Therefore, India has been calling for the resolution of all tensions and wars through dialogue and diplomacy, not on the battlefield,” he said.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

The Prime Minister flagged drug trafficking as a serious threat to the young generation and regional security. He welcomed the centres being established within the SCO to address challenges like security threats, organised crime, information security, and narcotics as a “positive step” and called for making them effective instruments of practical coordination and timely action.

On connectivity, PM Modi expressed India’s support for efforts to connect markets, facilitate trade and create new pathways for development.

“Another foundation for our shared development is strong and reliable connectivity. India supports all efforts that connect markets, facilitate trade, and open new avenues for development. However, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries is essential in these efforts. This is also the core spirit of the SCO Charter,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that terrorism continues to pose a serious challenge to humanity and called for dismantling the entire ecosystem of terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation, and safe havens. He asserted that there can be no room for double standards on terrorism.

“Terrorism continues to pose a serious challenge to humanity. In our fight against it, we cannot limit ourselves to a mindset of action and reaction. We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation, and safe havens,” PM Modi said.

“We must speak with one voice that there can be no room for double standards on this serious issue. Those countries which make terrorism a tool of their policy, provide shelter and support to terrorists, will have to be given a strong message that terrorism cannot be a strategic asset for anyone,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that India has been and will continue to contribute to the development and humanitarian assistance of the people of Afghanistan. He outlined three main pillars of India’s approach to SCO – Security, Connectivity and Opportunity.

“Over the past 25 years, the SCO has developed a strong tradition of dialogue and cooperation across the vast Eurasian region. Together, we have made valuable contributions to the well-being of our peoples and to the development of humanity. Over these 25 years, we have laid a strong foundation for cooperation. Now, in the coming twenty-five years, our goal must be to translate this cooperation into tangible results,” he said.