PM Modi attends Shinzo Abe’s funeral

Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and government participated in the state funeral, a statement by Prime Minister's Office said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 27th September 2022 7:08 pm IST
PM Modi attends Shinzo Abe's funeral
PM Modi attends Shinzo Abe's funeral - twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the state funeral of assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and government participated in the state funeral, a statement by Prime Minister’s Office said.

Also Read
PM Modi leaves for Tokyo to attend Shinzo Abe’s funeral on Tuesday

Following the state funeral, the Prime Minister had a private meeting with Akie Abe, wife of Abe at the Akasaka Palace, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to her. He recalled his fond friendship and the significant contribution made by former Prime Minister in taking India-Japan relationship to new heights, the statement said.

MS Education Academy

He also had a brief interaction thereafter with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida to reiterate his condolences, the statement said

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button