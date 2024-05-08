PM Modi ‘cheated’ Andhra for 10 years, ‘ineligible’ to enter state: Y S Sharmila

Kadapa: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “ineligible” to enter the state as he has allegedly “cheated” it for the past 10 years.

Sharmila alleged that Modi is “shedding crocodile tears” for Andhra Pradesh because of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

“You are ineligible to enter the state. First seek the forgiveness of Andhra Pradesh people. For 10 years you have cheated the state and now you are shedding crocodile tears,” she said, addressing a press conference in Kadapa.

Displaying a radio, the APCC chief said she is sending it as a gift to the PM to listen to the ‘Mann ki Baat’ of the Telugu people from the state.

Referring to the recent regular visits of the PM, Sharmila claimed that he is coming because of the polls but not for developing the state.

After two back-to-back meetings in Andhra Pradesh on May 6, Modi will be participating in two more electioneering activities in the state on Wednesday, making it four election campaign-related events within a week from the polling day on May 13.

Challenging the Prime Minister to fulfil the promises made to Andhra Pradesh, she demanded that he give an affidavit that the promises will be kept, and also posed a string of questions.

She questioned why Andhra Pradesh was backstabbed even after it was promised a special category status in the Parliament and why Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s reverse tendering was not stalled, including on the Polavaram Project, which was allegedly made futile by conspiring to lower its height.

Likewise, she questioned why the Amaravati capital city, whose foundation was laid by Modi did not see the light of day even after 10 years. She also pointed out the non-realisation of bifurcation promises such as the Visakhapatnam railway zone.

Sharmila is contesting against her cousin Y S Avinash Reddy, the YSRCP candidate, for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat in the ensuing elections.

Communist Party of India (CPI), Congress and CPI (M) are INDIA bloc partners in Andhra Pradesh.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.