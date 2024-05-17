PM Modi claims to have told Israel to halt Gaza war during Ramzan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that he made efforts to stop Israel’s bombing of Gaza during the holy month of Ramzan and urged Israel to maintain peace. PM Modi made these claims during an exclusive interview with India Today.

He said that he sent a special envoy to Israel to urge Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt bombings in Gaza at least during Ramzan.

He stated, “During the month of Ramzan, I sent my special envoy to Israel to meet the Prime Minister and convey to him that he should stop carrying out bombings in Gaza at least during Ramzan.” He said, “Israel made efforts to follow this request, but there was still fighting for 2 to 3 days”.

“Maine Ramzan Gaja me Ramjaan me War rukwa di.” -Narendra Modi



The PM further went on to say “I did not publicize this effort, even though people have been criticising me on Muslim issues.”

This is not the first time PM Modi has taken credit for efforts to stop a war. Earlier, he was also being credited for his role in “preventing a full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine” in 2022.

Recently, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut claimed in her election rally speech that PM Modi played a role in preventing the third world war. According to Ranaut, world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian officials sought PM Modi’s guidance in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Netizens react

However, PM Modi’s recent claims about his efforts to halt the bombings in Gaza during Ramzan has sparked a discussions on social media, with some users creating memes and ridiculing the PM’s statement.