How much was SRK paid for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998?

Mumbai: In 1998, a film arrived on the Bollywood scene that went on to become a benchmark for Indian cinema. “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” directed by Karan Johar, not only captured the hearts of audiences but also set new standards in filmmaking. With its vibrant storytelling and memorable characters, it remains a timeless classic.

Budget and Box Office Collections

Made on a modest budget of Rs 10 crore, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a box office sensation, grossing an estimated Rs. 107 crore worldwide.

But do you know how much Shah Rukh Khan, one of the current highest-paid actors in the world, charged for KKHH back then? Scroll down to know.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Remuneration

Shah Rukh Khan, the film’s leading man, was reportedly the highest-paid actor in the project, receiving a whopping Rs. 1 crore for his role. This figure proved his status as a superstar and his lead role in the film’s success.

Today, King Khan is charging over Rs 100 crore per film!

The Stellar Cast

The film boasted an ensemble cast that included some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan played the charming Rahul Khanna. Kajol as Anjali Sharma, while Rani Mukherji portrayed the graceful Tina Malhotra. Salman Khan made a special appearance that added to the film’s success.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was not just a commercial success; it swept the major awards, winning 8 Filmfare Awards, including all four acting categories.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stands as a milestone in Indian cinema, a film that transcended the typical boundaries of Bollywood to create something truly magical. Its legacy endures, reminding us that some stories are indeed timeless.