Hidden Story: SRK’s secret night visits to slum area in Mumbai

Mumbai: In the glittering world of Bollywood, where the spotlight often highlights glamour and luxury, some stories bring us back to the essence of humanity. One such tale has recently come to light, revealing the humble side of one of India’s biggest superstars, Shah Rukh Khan.

Comedian Sunil Pal shared a heartwarming incident about Shah Rukh Khan, which offers a glimpse into the actor’s character away from the cameras. According to Pal, SRK would make quiet visits to the slums at midnight to meet the family of his staff member. These visits were not marked by fanfare or publicity but were simple acts of kindness, reflecting a deep sense of loyalty and care for those who work with him.

Sunil Pal revealed, “Shah Rukh’s boy Subhash, now he is no more, he used to live in my slum, where I used to live on rent. Shah Rukh Khan used to visit his house once in every 4-6 months. If it was his kid’s birthday or if there was some other occasion, he used to visit. He would come after 12 or 1 in the night, when it was dark. He would come silently, stay for 10-15 minutes and leave.”

Breaking: Comedian Sunil Pal reveals in a recent interview that SRK used to visit 'Slum' to meet his staff boy Subhash once in 4-6 months, be it his son's birthday or something.



On the work front, SRK is gearing up for his next film, ‘King’, which is already generating buzz among his fans. The film is set to feature his daughter, Suhana Khan, marking her acting debut alongside her father.