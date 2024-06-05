When SRK sang ‘Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’ for Sania Mirza in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sania Mirza and Shah Rukh Khan duo have been trending ever since Kapil Sharma brought up an old comment of Bollywood superstar on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

In a promo shared by Netflix India, Kapil mentioned SRK’s desire to play Sania’s love interest in a film based on her life. This comment harkens back to 2016, when King Khan launched Sania’s book, Ace Against Odds, in Hyderabad.

After watching the promo, fans started searching and revisiting this old event on YouTube, and several segments from the book launch are gaining attention again. One video in particular that caught our eyeballs shows SRK reciting lines from the popular song “Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra” from the iconic movie Kashmir Ki Kali, starring Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore. In the video, SRK can be seen dedicating these lines to Sania Mirza.

Shah Rukh Khan has always won hearts for motivating and respecting women, and this gesture is another example of his support.

On the professional front, SRK is set to begin shooting for his next project, King.