4 Top Bollywood actors who rejected Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar

Mumbai: In Bollywood, few films have had a transformative impact on an actor’s career quite like “Baazigar” did for Shah Rukh Khan. Released in 1993, this thriller not only captivated audiences but also marked a seismic shift in Khan’s journey to becoming the ‘King of Bollywood’.

“Baazigar”, directed by the dynamic duo Abbas-Mustan, was a film that defied the conventional tropes of the time. It was a tale of revenge and deception, where the negative role was played by Shah Rukh Khan.

Before Shah Rukh Khan was cast in the role that redefined his career, several prominent actors were considered for the project. Let’s have a look at the top actors who rejected Baazingar.

Actors Who Refused To Star In Baazigar

Akshay Kumar, known for his action-hero persona, turned down the role, citing its negative undertones.

Similarly, Arbaaz Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Salman Khan were approached, but they all declined for similar reasons. The role’s negative aspects were a deterrent, as playing an anti-hero was not a typical choice for leading men of that era.

The film’s casting could have taken a very different turn with Sridevi, Bollywood’s reigning queen at the time, who was initially considered for a double role. However, the idea was shelved as the makers felt that her star power might overshadow the film’s narrative, and the audience might not accept a well-established actress being killed on screen.

Instead, “Baazigar” became the launchpad for two future stars: Kajol and Shilpa Shetty. Kajol’s portrayal of the tenacious Priya and Shilpa Shetty’s role as the ill-fated Seema brought a fresh dynamic to the film. Their performances, alongside Khan’s, created an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Baazigar movie still (Image source: X)

“Baazigar” was not just a commercial success; it was a cultural phenomenon. It catapulted Shah Rukh Khan to stardom overnight and established him as an actor willing to take risks.